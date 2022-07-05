EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Well waking up to that beautiful smell of rain this morning!☔️👢🌂

Hopefully most of you got to see those fireworks yesterday!🎆🎇🧨 However, we definitely got to see that rain overnight!

Expected high of 95 degrees, winds at around 10-15mph.

So make sure to drive carefully on those wet roads this morning, we even saw more activity around 6am by Canutillo, Santa Teresa and a little bit in Socorro.

Expect heavy rain for the next two days as well so bring those umbrellas and raincoats in your car ready to go!

We are forecasting 50% chance of rain for your Tuesday, 40% on Wednesday and 30% of Thursday. Also expect a hot and humid weekend in those triple digits!

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!