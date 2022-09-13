EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect another round of heavy rain tonight!🌂🌂🌂

Saw a lot of rain last night and this morning, that we actually surpassed our yearly total and we are double where we should be for the month of September and we are barely half way there!☔️💧

Expect a high of 89 degrees.⛅️ We do expect to stay rather calm this afternoon, that storm system has already moved up North, most of the rain will pass through overnight.☔️ 💧

We could potentially be under a Weather Authority Alert Tuesday due to some those storms and heavy rain.

Temperatures will be seasonal these next two days in the upper 80s, back to the 90s on Thursday.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!☀️