EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Expect a high of 55 degrees today with some rain and windy conditions, so make sure to bundle up and grab those umbrellas!🌂☔️

However, tomorrow we will begin to dry out but with some cooler temperatures in the low 50s, upper 50s on Thursday, 60 degrees on Friday with windy conditions and then comes a big cold front on Saturday!

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!☀️⛅️