EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌿🌿🌿 Happy Tuesday! Expect a very big storm system tonight.💧

With all that rain comes cooler temps as well we are forecasting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain. Expect most of that rain in the overnight hours, we might even wake up to some possible localized flooding tomorrow morning.💧⛈☔️🌩

Make sure to get those sandbags now if you do live in an area that is prone to flooding.

We will see those rain chances pick up to 50% on Wednesday all through Friday, and expect 60% on Saturday.🌂🌧

Our coolest day is going to be Wednesday at 84 degrees so enjoy the slightly cooler temps and the early taste of fall!

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!