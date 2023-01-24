EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well got to see plenty of activity this morning, some light flurries, rain and wintry mix of rain and snow!🥶

However, midday today we should be in the clear and looking at some very dry conditions!

We are still going to stay very chilly this weekday, especially overnight we are looking at below freezing temperatures!🧥🧣🧤

Good new though, we will warm back up to the 60s by Saturday with slightly breezy conditions.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!☀️⛅️