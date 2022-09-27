EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! A cool start to the day and expect much drier conditions!❣️❣️❣️
Grab those sweaters instead of umbrellas this morning, we are looking much cooler, calm and drier.⛅️
Expect a high of 86 degrees, most of that moisture has made its way into the Northwest.
However, rain chances will pick up once again by the end of the week!🌧☔️
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!!☀️
