EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Expect our coldest day this week with a high of 55 degrees! Big change from yesterday, on Monday we registered 77 degrees and even matched a record high from 1963!☀️⛅️

However, make sure to bundle up a lot more today!

Expect chilly weather for the rest of the workweek, but we will be back up close to the 70s over the weekend!

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!