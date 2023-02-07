EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
Expect our coldest day this week with a high of 55 degrees! Big change from yesterday, on Monday we registered 77 degrees and even matched a record high from 1963!☀️⛅️
However, make sure to bundle up a lot more today!
Expect chilly weather for the rest of the workweek, but we will be back up close to the 70s over the weekend!
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!
- New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch
- Just 2 in 10 U.S. employees have a ‘best friend’ at work, survey finds
- Hollis Daniels pleads guilty, shot and killed police officer on Texas Tech campus, but trial continues
- Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
- Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to deliver State of the State address on Feb. 16