EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
A very chilly Tuesday!🥶🧥 We are expecting a high of 59 degrees! However, thankfully with much calmer winds for today!
Tomorrow we will drop to the low 50s with some breezy conditions so make sure you are staying warm!
Have a great day everyone!
