EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect a very chilly start to the day.🥶

Expect a high of 68 degrees, a little warmer than yesterday but still a very chilly day overall, winds have finally subsided.🧥

Winds and gusts will pick up once again on Thursday and expect a cold front to drop us to the 60s again on Friday!

As of now it seems like we are expecting 10% chance of rain on Halloween, which is Monday of next week!🎃🌧☔️🌂

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!⛅️