EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect a very chilly start to the day.🥶
Expect a high of 68 degrees, a little warmer than yesterday but still a very chilly day overall, winds have finally subsided.🧥
Winds and gusts will pick up once again on Thursday and expect a cold front to drop us to the 60s again on Friday!
As of now it seems like we are expecting 10% chance of rain on Halloween, which is Monday of next week!🎃🌧☔️🌂
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!⛅️
- 479 Sageland Elementary students win shoes through “B Strong” giveaway
- Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
- Massive sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
- McCarthy: Micah had most important play
- Getting the call right: Projection pressure rises for news organizations
- Texas pizzeria draws attention with Dahmer-inspired decoration: ‘It’s a fun prop’