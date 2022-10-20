EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a warming trend to kick in over the weekend.

Expect a high of 76 degrees! Very chilly in the morning so bundle up! 🧥 However it is going to be nice and sunny in the afternoon so overall a very nice day!

Back to the 80s tomorrow for your Friday with some windy and gusty conditions over the weekend.

Next cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday morning bringing some rain in the Borderland.🌧☔️🌂

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!⛅️