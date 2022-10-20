EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a warming trend to kick in over the weekend.
Expect a high of 76 degrees! Very chilly in the morning so bundle up! 🧥 However it is going to be nice and sunny in the afternoon so overall a very nice day!
Back to the 80s tomorrow for your Friday with some windy and gusty conditions over the weekend.
Next cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday morning bringing some rain in the Borderland.🌧☔️🌂
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!⛅️
- Powerball jackpot grows to $550 million for Saturday’s drawing
- Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
- Photo competition reveals how horrifying an ant face is up close
- NOAA releases winter weather outlook: How La Niña will impact your state
- Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Warming trend kicks in
- Tom Brady criticized for comparing NFL season to deployment