EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Expect a high of 66 degrees today! Much warmer than yesterday! Also nice, calm winds so get those errands done today before gusts pick up tomorrow for your Friday!

We are not expecting any rain chances for the next 9 days so far!🌂☔️

However, places in the Pacific Northwest like Northern California are going to see some severe weather these next couple of days.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!