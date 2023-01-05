EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Expect a high of 66 degrees today! Much warmer than yesterday! Also nice, calm winds so get those errands done today before gusts pick up tomorrow for your Friday!
We are not expecting any rain chances for the next 9 days so far!🌂☔️
However, places in the Pacific Northwest like Northern California are going to see some severe weather these next couple of days.
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
- Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals cancer diagnosis
- Bed Bath & Beyond warns investors of possible bankruptcy
- Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital
- Biden hits highest approval rating in more than a year
- Biden to visit El Paso on first trip to border Sunday
- LIVE: Biden speaks on border ahead of visit