EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! and happy first day of Fall!🍂🍁🍃

Even though it is the first day of Fall expect those Summer-like temperatures! We are still sticking to those warm low 90s for the rest of the week but no worries! Expect 80s next week!

We are expecting a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning dropping us down to the mid 80s.

That cold front will also produce rain chances and gusty conditions Sunday afternoon, expect 10% chance of rain until Wednesday of next week.☔️

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!☀️