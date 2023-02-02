EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday and Happy Groundhog day!

Well Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning meaning 6 more weeks of Winter!!🥶❄️☃️🌨️ So bundle up!!🧥🧣🧤

However, we are looking much warmer than yesterday in the 60s and a beautiful weekend in the 70s!☀️⛅️

Next cold front moves in on Tuesday of next week dropping us down to the 50s once again and bringing some rain chances!🌂☔️

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!