EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Expect another seasonal day with dry conditions before rain chances pick up tomorrow.☁️☁️☁️

I did want to start of with an update on Hurricane Ian which has now weakened into a tropical storm which is very good news, it looks like the worst of that storm has passed through. However, Central Florida was severely impacted overnight, so far there has been up to 2 million people that have lost power, below is a look of the radar taken at 9am Thursday morning.

Tropical storm Ian still affecting the Northeast part of Florida mainly over the shoreline close to Jacksonville however the storm will most likely be moving offshore into the Atlantic ocean and making landfall for a second time in Georgia, South Carolina, and potentially North Carolina.

Back at home in El Paso, expect a high of 84 degrees with dry conditions for at least one more day.

Expect 10% chance of rain for your Friday!🌧☔️

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!☀️