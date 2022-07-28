EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!🌷🌷🌷 Well we didn’t get to see as much rain as we expected yesterday but we will get another chance tonight to see some of that rain!⛈🌩
Expect a high of 96 degrees with 40% chance of rain just like yesterday, however we will see those rain chances decrease into your weekend and pick up once again next week.🌧💧👢🌂
Expect very seasonal temperatures, highs in the mid to upper 90s, overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
