Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Comfortable fall-like temperatures for your workweek – before that cold front gives us a taste of winter this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!!☀️☕️ Happy Thursday!! We are just so close to the end of the workweek and we expect to get even colder as we head into the weekend.

Those winds calmed down since yesterday and we are a lot chillier than yesterday as well, but an even stronger cold front is expected to bring us a taste of winter this weekend. The cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, dropping us down to the upper 50s along with breezy conditions, and then those upper 40s by your Sunday.

We are also continuing to see plenty of moisture in our atmosphere this weekend, so we might just see some rain for your Sunday morning. 💧🌧☔️ However, we should warm up back to the 60s by the middle of next week.

Have a Terrific Thursday!