Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Back to the 70s in December☀️ – Warm and windy conditions expected for your Christmas weekend🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️ Merry Christmas eve, eve!!🎄🎅🏻🎁 Two days away from Christmas, the weekend, good food, quality time with family and of course… beautiful above average temperatures!☀️

Due to that high pressure system over our area, we are expecting to be one degree shy today from that record set in 1955!

However, tomorrow for Christmas Eve, we definitely are expecting to hit a new record high of 76 degrees! That is 3 degrees above the record set in 1969!

As for Christmas day, we are expecting to be one degree shy from the record set in 1933. So yes, staying well above average in El Paso! (See below.)

We are expecting windy conditions in the forecast starting tomorrow, and they are sticking with us throughout your Christmas weekend!

A cold front is expected to produce even stronger winds Sunday night into Monday morning along with rain chances, dropping temperatures to the upper 60s.

Have a Terrific Thursday!