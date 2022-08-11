EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!💧💧💧 Happy Thursday! Expect a big weather event tonight.

Well we received dime-size hail in West El Paso yesterday here is a cool shot of that by our Weather Watcher Rick Smith.

As for today expect a high of 93 degrees with 40% chance of rain tonight.💧 Expect some isolated showers starting at 4pm and of course in the overnight hours and there is that chance of possible flooding since we already saw so much rain this week and our soil has plenty of moisture.🌂🌧

We will see those rain chances decrease for your Friday at 30% chance of rain, and then 10% on Saturday so for those of your heading to the game this weekend it seems like its going to be really nice weather just a few sprinkles.

Expect more rain next week and very seasonal temperatures.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!