EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Grab those sweaters and umbrellas this morning!💧💧💧
We got to see a lot of rain across town last night, as well as this morning so be careful out there in those slick and slippery roads!
Expect a high of 72 degrees today! We are now in the low 70s, so definitely grab those sweaters and umbrellas this morning!🧥🌂☕️
If you have plans this weekend well keep in mind we are expecting even more heavy rain, especially on Sunday!🌧☔️🌂
Have a great Thursday everyone!!☀️
- Senior citizens face financial exploitation – learn how to protect your family
- Report: Ex-DPS trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting hired onto school district’s police force
- Sponsored: Wagoneer, an American masterpiece inside and out
- BREAKING: D.A. accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family
- Amazon hiring 150K holiday workers
- Big Game Bound: Colts, Broncos look to shake off slow starts in Thursday night clash