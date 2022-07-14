EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!⛅️ Well you can still check out the full moon this morning!🌕 However, expect another hot day of triple digit heat!
As for your weather we are expecting a high of 100 degrees with 10% chance of rain, as well as your Friday and then expect a little break from that rain for your weekend! So make those outdoor plans this weekend, we all deserve it!!
Expect more rain starting next week! 10% on Monday and Tuesday, increasing to 20% on Wednesday through Friday.🌧💧👢🌂
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
