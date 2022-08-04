EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!💧💧💧 Well we got to see some rain and lightning last night in Central and East El Paso.⚡️🌩

Be careful taking your kiddos to school this morning with those slick and slippery roads.👩‍🏫📚💧

Expect a high of 101 degrees with 40% chance of rain so expect a very hot and humid day. Those rain chances will decrease for your Friday to 10% and back up to 20% for your weekend.🌂🌧

Rain chances will continue next week but we will begin to cool down to those seasonal temperatures in the mid 90s.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!👩‍🏫📚✂️