EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!🍊🍊🍊 Well we are under a heat advisory once again!☀️🥵

However, we don’t expect to break a record today, but yesterday we actually broke two records! We registered 108 degrees and beat the past record by four whole degrees set in 2019 and we beat the record for the hottest overnight low as well!

We are expecting a high of 103 degrees with 20% chance of rain.🌧💧👢🌂 30% chance of rain Friday and Sunday and increasing to 40% for your Monday.

This is going to introduce that humidity on top of the heat, so we are going to be very hot and humid for your weekend.

We will be in those triple digits until Friday so make sure you are staying hydrated💧 wearing light-colored clothing👗 as well as sunscreen!🧴 However, try to stay indoors as much as possible.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!