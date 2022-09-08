EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️

Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️

The reason we are hazy is due to all the wildfires in California and the Northwest of the United States. That high pressure will continue pushing in that smoke in a clockwise direction for the next couple days. Expect even more beautiful sunsets for tonight and tomorrow.⛅️

Don’t forget those umbrellas tomorrow, we are only forecasting 10% chance of rain!🌂

We are sticking to those low 90s and upper 80s for some time.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!☀️