EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️
Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️
The reason we are hazy is due to all the wildfires in California and the Northwest of the United States. That high pressure will continue pushing in that smoke in a clockwise direction for the next couple days. Expect even more beautiful sunsets for tonight and tomorrow.⛅️
Don’t forget those umbrellas tomorrow, we are only forecasting 10% chance of rain!🌂
We are sticking to those low 90s and upper 80s for some time.
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!☀️
- 91% chance La Niña impacts fall, National Weather Service says
- DoorDash customer says delivery driver ate his chicken wings, left surprising note in bag
- ‘Disgusting invasion of privacy’: Florida HOA president hid camera in woman’s bedroom, deputies say
- Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable
- Big Game Bound: NFL season kicks off with marquee Bills-Rams showdown
- Britain’s royal line of succession: Who is next in line to the throne?