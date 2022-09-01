EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Perfect gloomy, rainy day to stop for some coffee.☂️☂️☂️

Well take those extra minutes this morning for your commute to stop by for some pumpkin spice lattes!🎃☕️ We are waking up to some light rain and beautiful gloomy weather!☔️🌩

Expect a high of 82 degrees with 40% chance of rain, we do expect those scattered showers throughout the day so don’t forget those umbrellas!🌂

Tomorrow we will see those rain chances decrease to 20% chance of rain for your Friday and Saturday, 10% on Sunday and on Labor Day!

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!