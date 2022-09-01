EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Perfect gloomy, rainy day to stop for some coffee.☂️☂️☂️
Well take those extra minutes this morning for your commute to stop by for some pumpkin spice lattes!🎃☕️ We are waking up to some light rain and beautiful gloomy weather!☔️🌩
Expect a high of 82 degrees with 40% chance of rain, we do expect those scattered showers throughout the day so don’t forget those umbrellas!🌂
Tomorrow we will see those rain chances decrease to 20% chance of rain for your Friday and Saturday, 10% on Sunday and on Labor Day!
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
- Overgrowth in weeds across the city
- Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack
- Texas spent over $12 million so far to bus migrants to sanctuary cities
- Infant bath seats recalled over drowning hazard
- Texas woman faces six years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
- Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs over fire hazard