EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect rain over the weekend!🌺🌺🌺
We are still looking at some chilly weather in the mornings, so grab those jackets and sweaters🧥, but you will most likely take them off in the afternoon, we are warming up to the 80s.
Expect a high of 84 degrees! We are staying dry for the next two days before a cold front and more rain heads our way on Saturday.🌧☔️🌂 Possibly dropping us to the upper 60s next week! So bundle up!
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!⛅️
