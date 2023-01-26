EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Well expect a chilly high of 48 degrees today!🥶🧥🧣🧤 We are looking at a hard freeze these next two nights so make sure to bring your pets and plants indoors!
Tomorrow we will be back to the 50s, and 60s by Saturday, slow warming trend will kick in over the weekend.
Expect another cold front to move in Wednesday of next week, bringing rain chances, breezy conditions and dropping us down to the 50s once again.
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!☀️⛅️
