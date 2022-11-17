EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Well, we hit our first freeze of the year this morning! Make sure you are staying warm out there with those thicker jackets🥶🧥 We are expecting a high of 55 degrees, and we are going to get even colder this weekend!
Expect to drop to the 40s on Saturday, so keep in that in mind if you have plans this weekend! We will be back in the 60s Tuesday of next week.
Have a great day everyone! Stay warm!
