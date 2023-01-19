EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Well bundle up we are looking at another chilly day with a high of 52 degrees, but at least calm winds for today.

We will begin to warm up a little bit tomorrow in the low 60s, but then another cold front will move in Saturday dropping us 10 degrees.

Expect below freezing temperatures from here on out especially Saturday night! Stay warm out there!

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!☀️⛅️