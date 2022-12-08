EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
17 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒
Expect a high of 64 degrees, just like yesterday but staying on the drier side of things with no rain chances.
It looks like we are going to warm up to the 70s once again over the weekend! We are incredibly above average for this time of the year!
Next week, however, Monday night into Tuesday morning we are going to get a cold front dipping us down to the low 50s and upper 40s! Make sure to bundle up! This storm system will also produce some rain chances.
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
