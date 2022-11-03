EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙
Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨
A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥
Also don’t forget to turn those clocks an hour back Saturday night into Sunday morning, enjoy your extra hour of sleep!⏰😴💤
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
