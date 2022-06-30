EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Well expect something else to fall from the sky besides those fireworks this weekend!☔️👢🌂🎆🎇🧨

So make sure to drive carefully on those wet roads this morning, expected high of 96 degrees, winds at around 10-15mph.

However, most of that rain is going to be on your 4th of July weekend unfortunately!🎆🎇🧨🎉🎊🍾

We are forecasting 30% chance of rain on Saturday, 40% on Sunday as well as on Monday for your 4th of July! Rain chances will begin to decrease next Wednesday but expect rain for the next 9 days.

Our temperatures however staying very comfortable and seasonal in the 90s, overnight lows in the 70s and expect very cloudy skies☁️ and possible rainbows!🌈 Here an awesome picture by our Weather Watcher Justin Wright of the beautiful full rainbow after the storm!