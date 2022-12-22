EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
We are only 2 days away from Christmas Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉
We are actually expecting a high of 66 degrees, our warmest day this week and that’s all going to change tonight!🥶
So if you do have to do last minute Christmas shopping today is the day to do it because you are not going to want to leave the house tomorrow!
This arctic blast will be affecting most of the country and dropping us down to 22 degrees in El Paso! Make sure to bundle up for a very cold Christmas weekend!🧥🧣🧤
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
- Democrats try to find cover on Title 42
- Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee
- Your flight is canceled. Now what?
- Dolly Parton has a ‘secret’ song locked in a time capsule, but she’s upset no one will hear it until 2045
- Big Game Bound: Week 16 features 11 Saturday games, highlighted by Eagles at Cowboys
- City of El Paso opens warming centers ahead of winter storm