EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

We are only 2 days away from Christmas Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉

We are actually expecting a high of 66 degrees, our warmest day this week and that’s all going to change tonight!🥶

So if you do have to do last minute Christmas shopping today is the day to do it because you are not going to want to leave the house tomorrow!

This arctic blast will be affecting most of the country and dropping us down to 22 degrees in El Paso! Make sure to bundle up for a very cold Christmas weekend!🧥🧣🧤

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!