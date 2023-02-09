EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Expect another chilly day with a high of 58 degrees but with breezy conditions today!
Expect a hard freeze tonight and tomorrow night🥶 However, we will warm up this weekend!☀️⛅️
Expect a gusty Saturday at 66 degrees with 10% chance of rain, and 72 on Super Bowl Sunday with 20% chance of rain! So we could be seeing a little bit of rain for those BBQ’s!🏈 🏟
Next cold front moves in on Monday cooling us down to the 50s once again.
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
