EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Expect another chilly day with a high of 58 degrees but with breezy conditions today!

Expect a hard freeze tonight and tomorrow night🥶 However, we will warm up this weekend!☀️⛅️

Expect a gusty Saturday at 66 degrees with 10% chance of rain, and 72 on Super Bowl Sunday with 20% chance of rain! So we could be seeing a little bit of rain for those BBQ’s!🏈 🏟

Next cold front moves in on Monday cooling us down to the 50s once again.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!