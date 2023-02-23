EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Well expect a slightly less windy Thursday, but still windy nonetheless.
We will be calm throughout the morning, but those winds will pick up throughout the lunch time!💨💨💨
Tomorrow for your Friday, winds will finally subside and expect a beautiful warm Saturday before another High Wind event on Sunday.
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!☀️
- Perryton ISD responds to Amarillo Federal Court lawsuit, alleging sexual assault, Title IX violations
- Are Texas houses becoming more affordable?
- Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas!’ gets a sequel with a new author
- Abbott launches task force to combat street takeovers in Texas
- One person critically injured after falling from border wall