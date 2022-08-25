EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Well head outdoors for today, its going to be a beautiful gloomy day!

Expect a high of 88 degrees with only 10% chance of rain, so enjoy the beautiful weather today because starting tomorrow we will see those rain chances pick up!💧⛈☔️

Fun fact, tomorrow is also going to be International Dog Day🐶🐾🦴 and International Cherry Popsicle Day! 🍒🍒🍒 I decided to wear cherries today instead because I got to wear orange tomorrow for the UTEP Miners!⛏

Tomorrow we pick up those rain chances to 20% for your Friday, 30% on Saturday for the UTEP football game!🏈🏟☔️🌩⛏📚 So bring those ponchos!

We will be in those seasonal temperatures throughout your weekend in the mid 90s, so overall expect a little bit of a hot and humid weekend.

We are going to see those temperatures drop back to the 80s next Wednesday but those rain chances are staying with us!

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!