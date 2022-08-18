EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect even more rain today.☔️☔️☔️

Well what eventful weather day we had yesterday! We received so much rain! I wanted to start of with a cool picture one of our Weather Watchers sent us down below and he shot it with his drone!🌩

Picture of the Shelf Cloud leading the strong storm over West El Paso by our Weather Watcher Ray Chiarello

Expect a high of 85 degrees with 40% chance of rain! So grab those umbrellas this morning once again and this entire week actually!💧⛈☔️🌩

We are forecasting 40% chance of rain tomorrow as well and increasing to 60% on Saturday! That’s going to be our rainiest day this week! We do expect some flooding throughout the Borderland area this weekend. As a matter of fact the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch up until 6am on Sunday morning.

Expect those rain chances to back off a little bit next week and we warm up to the upper 80s.🌂🌧

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!