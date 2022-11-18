EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!
Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph.
However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with some gusty conditions so make sure to grab those thicker coats in the back of your closet! It’s going to be chilly all weekend long so keep that in mind if you have plans!
Some of our weather models are saying there is the possibility of snow flurries on Sunday or the wintry mix of rain & snow, so stay warm out there!❄️☃️🌨
Have a fun weekend everyone!
- Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!
- House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee
- Al Roker reveals he has been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg, lungs
- The El Paso artist who changed landscape painting a century ago
- Cassidy won’t run for Louisiana governor in 2023
- Blinken to travel to Qatar for World Cup under shadow of human rights criticisms