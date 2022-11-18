EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!

Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph.

However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with some gusty conditions so make sure to grab those thicker coats in the back of your closet! It’s going to be chilly all weekend long so keep that in mind if you have plans!

Some of our weather models are saying there is the possibility of snow flurries on Sunday or the wintry mix of rain & snow, so stay warm out there!❄️☃️🌨

Have a fun weekend everyone!