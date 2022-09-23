EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!! Second day of Fall and we are staying warm in the Borderland!🔷🔷🔷

Even though it is the second day of Fall we are still feeling those Summer-like temperatures! Low 90s this weekend but expect a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning!

That cold front is going to be dropping us in the mid 80s, bringing in some moisture in our atmosphere and bringing some gusty conditions Sunday afternoon up to 35mph!

Expect 10% chance of rain Sunday and Monday.☔️

However, looking beautiful tonight for Friday night Football!🏈 🏟

Have a very fun weekend everyone!!☀️