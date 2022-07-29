EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday!!🔳🔳🔳 Well we got to see some hail yesterday in Far East El Paso!! However thankfully those rain chances will decrease for your weekend.🌧

Here’s an incredible shot of the hail yesterday captured by our Weather Watcher Roxanne Silva!!

Expect a high of 96 degrees with 30% chance of rain, 20% on Saturday and 10% Sunday and Monday!💧🌂

Expect very seasonal temperatures throughout your weekend but we will warm up and get very close to triple digits next Tuesday!☀️

Have a safe weekend everyone!