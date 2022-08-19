EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! Well unfortunately the rain might interfere with your weekend plans.💧☔️

Expect a high of 82 degrees with 50% chance of rain! We expect most of that rain today to be in the late evening to overnight hours so we do expect to wake up to some flooding tomorrow morning!💧⛈☔️🌩

We are forecasting 80% chance of rain on Saturday and some morning showers on Sunday! Right now our models are indicating we could be seeing up to 2 inches of rain throughout the Borderland area by Saturday night. So make sure you are being careful this weekend on those roads if you do have some plans.

We are still under a Flood Watch up until 6am on Sunday morning issued by the National Weather Service so get those sandbags now if you do live in an area that is prone to flooding.

Expect those rain chances to back off a little bit Wednesday of next week.🌂🌧

Have a safe weekend everyone!