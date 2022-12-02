EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!
Expect some warmer, windy conditions with a high of 76 for today, but make sure to do some Christmas shopping before rain chances pick up tomorrow.🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒
We are expecting 30% chance on Saturday, 10% on Sunday and Monday.
Have a great weekend everyone!
- DHS cyber board to examine hacking extortion group Lapsus$
- Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown
- Why are so many people sick right now?
- Florida lawmakers consider move to reverse stripping Disney of self-governing status: report
- Pentagon unveils new nuclear stealth bomber after years of secrecy
- Guy Reschenthaler to be House GOP chief deputy whip