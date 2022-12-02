EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!

Expect some warmer, windy conditions with a high of 76 for today, but make sure to do some Christmas shopping before rain chances pick up tomorrow.🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒

We are expecting 30% chance on Saturday, 10% on Sunday and Monday.

Have a great weekend everyone!