EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!

Well bundle this morning we got see a hard freeze this morning below 28 degrees so overnight lows are now looking very chilly!🥶

However, expect a high of 61 degrees for your Friday, much warmer than yesterday with some breezy conditions.

That is all going to change on Saturday, we have another cold front on the way cooling us down to the low 50s.

If you plan to head out this weekend, especially Saturday night, bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 We are looking at a hard freeze of 25 degrees! Expect some rain chances on Monday.

Have a fun weekend everyone!☀️⛅️