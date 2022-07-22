EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!🌹🌸🌺 Well those triple digits are staying with us throughout your weekend!☀️🥵

We expect to be very humid this weekend as well, we are forecasting 40% chance of rain for your Friday, Sunday and Monday. 🌧💧👢🌂

However, thankfully Monday we will finally drop to those 90s! Not cooling down by much but we will be in those mid 90s by the end of next week.

We will get a slight break from that rain on Saturday at only 10% chance of rain but do expect plenty of rain next week as well.

Have a great weekend everyone! Stay hydrated💧