EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF! Expect some beautiful gloomy weather over your Labor Day weekend.☂️💙🌸

Well for those of you heading to Minerpalooza today!⛏ We are expecting some beautiful cloudy skies but we are forecasting 20% chance of rain!☔️ Bring those umbrellas on ponchos in case we see a storm during the event!

Expect a high of 88 degrees, however those rain chances will decrease a little bit for your Sunday!🌂

Monday for your Labor Day! We will see those storms pick up a little bit in the evening to overnight hours. Expect heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday of next week!⛈

Have a fun, safe weekend everyone!⛅️