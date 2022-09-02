EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF! Expect some beautiful gloomy weather over your Labor Day weekend.☂️💙🌸
Well for those of you heading to Minerpalooza today!⛏ We are expecting some beautiful cloudy skies but we are forecasting 20% chance of rain!☔️ Bring those umbrellas on ponchos in case we see a storm during the event!
Expect a high of 88 degrees, however those rain chances will decrease a little bit for your Sunday!🌂
Monday for your Labor Day! We will see those storms pick up a little bit in the evening to overnight hours. Expect heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday of next week!⛈
Have a fun, safe weekend everyone!⛅️
- UTEP, City awarded $40m grant for advanced manufacturing infrastructure
- Country singer Jason Aldean dropped by PR firm following backlash over wife’s comments: reports
- ‘I remember trying to crawl away’: Las Vegas man loses both legs in DUI crash
- Biden to hecklers at Philadelphia primetime speech: ‘They’re entitled to be outrageous’
- Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Expect a cloudy Labor Day Weekend!
- Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first ‘practice baby’