EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!⛅️ Well no surprise here, expect another hot day of that triple digit heat and throughout your weekend!

Expect a high of 102 degrees with 10% chance of rain, however we are going to get a little break from the rain for your weekend! So make those outdoor plans this weekend, but drink plenty of water and wear some sunscreen!🧴

Expect more rain starting next week! 10% on Monday, increasing to 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday and 30% on Thursday.🌧💧👢🌂

Have a safe weekend everyone!