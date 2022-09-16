EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Ex a beautiful warm and dry weekend!🟣🟣🟣
We’ll expect perfect weather for 16 de Septiembre and some football games!🏈
Expected high of 94 degrees!⛅️ Slightly warmer than yesterday, and don’t expect any rain until next week!☔️
Mid 90s throughout your weekend, then we will begin to cool down next week! 20% chance of rain on Tuesday, 10% on Wednesday.
Have a fun weekend everyone!☀️
