EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Expect our last chilly day this week with a high of 52 degrees!🥶 However, we are going to be warming up this weekend!☀️⛅️
Expect a high of 66 on Saturday for all you lovebirds celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend, and 72 on Super Bowl Sunday!🏈 🏟 with 20% chance of rain, so watch out for that if you plan to have any BBQ’s!
Next cold front moves in on Monday cooling us down to the 50s once again.
Have a fun weekend everyone!
