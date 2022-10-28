EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃
Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶
As of now it seems like we are expecting 72 degrees on Halloween Monday!🦇👻🎃
If you haven’t gotten those costumes yet make sure to do as soon as possible!
Have a safe, spooky weekend everyone!⛅️
