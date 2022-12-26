EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

I hope you had an amazing Christmas weekend!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉

I know it was a cold weekend!🥶 Good news, expect a slow warming trend to kick in!

Expect a windy Wednesday as well, that storm system will bring some rain starting Thursday throughout your New Year’s weekend! We will be are rather breezy as well.

Even though we are warming up make sure you are still bundling up in the mornings.🧥🧣🧤

Have an great Monday everyone!