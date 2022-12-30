EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Friday!

Well what a beautiful, cloudy day today! Got to even see some foggy conditions this morning on the mountains due to all that rain last night.🌂☔️

Here’s a beautiful pic taken at the Sun Bowl game today with a rainbow!🌈🏈 🏟

Taken by talented Weather Watcher Raymond Cobos!

As for your New Year’s Eve forecast! Expect borderline breezy to windy conditions but thankfully no rain!! So make sure to make some plans this weekend! We are looking at 46 degrees by the time you are throwing that confetti at midnight!🎉🎊🍾

However, on New Year’s Day expect 30% chance of evening showers!

Expect a cold front to move in on Monday dropping us down to the 50s once again, and back to back windy days until Wednesday.